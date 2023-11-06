7 herbs for healing nerve pain, Read to find out

Nerve pain or Neuropathic pain can be quite uncomfortable. At times, it feels like pricking pins and needles, or burning sensations that can be caused by various conditions. These conditions include diabetes or injuries. While medications are often prescribed to manage nerve pain, some people even seek natural alternatives. This is because herbs can prove helpful in providing relief from nerve pain. Today we bring to you, information about herbs for nerve pain. Read to know more.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains an active ingredient called curcumin. This element is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It may help reduce nerve pain caused by inflammation.

Feverfew

Feverfew is used to treat headaches, but it may also help with nerve pain. It has anti-inflammatory properties that can be useful for reducing discomfort.

St John’s Wort

This herb has been used for a long time to treat nerve pain. It’s thought to work by increasing certain brain chemicals that help reduce pain sensations. However, it may interact with other medications, so it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional before using it.

Lavender

Lavender oil can be soothing when applied topically. It may not directly reduce nerve pain, but it can help with relaxation, which, in turn, may alleviate some discomfort.

Capsaicin

You may have heard of capsaicin in spicy foods. It comes from chili peppers and can be used topically in creams. It might cause a burning sensation at first, but over time, it can help reduce nerve pain by decreasing the pain signals sent to your brain.

Valerian

Valerian root is often used to ease anxiety and help with sleep. It might also help with nerve pain by relaxing the muscles and reducing discomfort.

Skullcap

Skullcap is an herb that is believed to have calming effects. It can help reduce nerve pain by reducing stress and anxiety, which can worsen the perception of pain.

It is important to remember that not all remedies work the same for everyone, and what works for one person might not work for the other. Before trying out any herbs to relieve nerve pain, it is essential to consult an expert. They are the ones who can provide guidance and ensure that there are no other potential problems.

In addition to herbs, lifestyle changes like following a healthy diet, staying physically active, and managing stress can also contribute to reducing nerve pain.

