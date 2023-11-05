10 foods you should avoid at night for a healthier life

Eating late night can be tempting, especially when hunger hits. However, it is important to be mindful of what you choose to munch on before bedtime. Consuming unhealthy foods late at night can disrupt your sleep and affect your overall health. Today we bring to you, a list of foods to avoid at night.

Spicy Foods

Spicy foods can be hard on your stomach at night. They may cause heartburn and indigestion, making it difficult to sleep peacefully. You should opt for milder flavors in the evening to ensure a good night’s rest.

Sugary Treats

Sweets like candy and cookies are packed with sugar, which can give you a burst of energy. However, consuming them before bedtime can lead to restlessness, and the sugar rush may keep your awake when you should be sleeping.

Caffeine and Coffee

Caffeine is an element found profoundly in coffee and some sodas. It can stay in your system for hours, making it tough to fall asleep. Try to avoid caffeine containing beverages, especially in the evening.

Greasy and Fried food

Greasy, finger food, and fried food are another type of food to avoid during the night. Foods such as burger and French fries can be heavy on your stomach. Your body needs time to digest them properly, which can lead to discomfort if you eat them late at night.

Heavy Spaghetti and Noodles

While spaghetti and noodles are delicious, they are also heavy on the stomach due to the carbs and cheese content. Consuming these foods before going to bed may lead to discomfort and disrupt your sleep.

Alcohol

Alcohol might make you feel drowsy at first, but it can interfere with your sleep cycle. It can lead to more nighttime awakenings, preventing you from having a restful night’s sleep.

High Protein meals

Protein rich foods, like steak or chicken, can take longer to digest. Eating them late at night may lead to discomfort and may even disrupt your sleep.

Acidic Foods

Foods high in acidity, like tomatoes and citrus fruits, can cause heartburn. It is best to avoid them before bedtime to ensure a peaceful night’s sleep.

Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are loaded with caffeine and sugar, making them double a threat to your sleep. It is advisable to avoid having energy drinks in the evening to ensure that you can rest well.

Salty snacks

Salty snacks, such as chips and salted nuts, can lead to thirst and cause you to wake up to drink water, thereby interrupting your sleep.