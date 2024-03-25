Why are plane engines on the wings of the aircraft? The reason behind this is that the fuel is stored in an airplane’s wings. The positioning of the fuel allows it to flow straight into the engine without any external assistance due to gravity.

See what experts have to say. We know that regular vehicles have their engines installed within the main body. Then why are plane engines on the wings? As said earlier, this is because the fuel of the aircraft is stored in an airplane’s wings.

According to aviation expert Rebecca Williams, this is done to balance the plane’s weight.

Fuel is the heaviest component of any airplane. Many will be surprised to know that in long-haul flights, the fuel can take up to three-fourths of the total weight.

On the other hand, if the fuel is stored in the main body of the plane, there will be no space to store luggage. This also affects the structure of the airplane.

Again, if the fuel is stored in the rear, it will cause the nose of the plane to tilt upwards due to excess weight at the rear. Similarly, in situations when the fuel is low, the nose of the plane will tilt downward which would lead to serious problems for free fly.

To address this issue, fuel is stored in the wings of an aircraft as it spreads the load evenly. This also makes the structure of the plane more durable and alleviates the pressure on the wings.

The wings also happen to be hollow from the inside which allows for more storage. It is also more accessible for fuelling up.

The way the fuel is positioned, it flows straight into the engine with the help of gravity.

Hence, the engines are installed right next to the fuel tank for easy access.