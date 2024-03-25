9-year-old sings, plays mridang on Dola festival in Cuttack, wins heart

Cuttack: A 9-year-old boy sang and played mridang on Dolapurnima in Cuttack of Odisha and won heart of the devotees as well as people who were present there.

Meet Satya, son of Jharendra Swain of Ranihaat Malisahi area of Cuttack. The 9 year old kid is a student of Class IV.

In the evening the locals of Ranihaat area get assemble at the Lord Radha-krishna temple to do sankirtan amid sound of Mrudang, cymbals and other musical instruments. Not only elders, but kids also join this holi event. As the sankirtan goes on, a spiritual atmosphere gets created in the area.

The involvement of children in the sankirtan creates a different spiritual atmosphere and gives a new message to today’s society. This indicates that spirituality is a part of life and it is for all irrespective of age factor.

Every festival is celebrated in Cuttack with great pomp. Dola festival is also celebrated in all parts of Cuttack. At this time, the idol is placed on the dolabimana and taken to different places in a procession so that devotees can get darshan of the idol.

The streets of Cuttack vibrate to the beat of the mrudanga, cymbals and other musical instruments during dola festival. A spiritual atmosphere of joy and happiness is created. The singing of devotional songs on Dola purnima reminds us of our rich tradition.

The silver city of Cuttack is the cultural heartland keeping this tradition alive. And the people of Cuttack say that the tradition of thousands of years will remain alive like this.