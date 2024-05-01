International Labour Day 2024 today; origin and observation

Today is International Labour Day. Every year May 1 is celebrated as the International Labour Day in India.

Observation

Today, the Labours Day is celebrated all over the world. For most countries, Labour Day is synonymous to or linked with the International Workers’ Day, which also occurs on 1st May. However, for some other countries, Labour Day is celebrated on a different date.

In India

The first Labour Day was celebrated in India on 1 May 1923, in erstwhile Chennai. The first Labour Day celebration had reportedly been organized by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan in the year 1923 in Madras.

Aim

Labour Day is celebrated today to create public awareness about the rights of workers and to convey to the society about their contribution.

Theme

Every year, International Labour Day has a special theme. This year’s theme is — ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate. Health and safety of workers in a changing climate has been emphasized in this time’s theme.

Origin

Labour Day originated in the US. In the United States, workers began to organize against the stringent Labour Laws of the 19th century. In particular, thousands of workers began protesting on May 1, 1886, in Chicago’s Main Market Street to demand an 8-hour shift instead of a 16-hour work day.

Through this movement, American workers began protesting for their demands. During the agitation, the policemen fired at them which led to death of many workers. Also, hundreds of employees were injured.

Three years after this brutal incident, the International Socialist Conference met in 1889. In the meeting it was decided that each worker will have to work only for 8 hours a day. Also, after the conference, it was decided to celebrate Labours Day on May 1 each year. It was also decided to declare May 1 as a public holiday. May 1 is observed in India as the Labour Day and it is a public holiday.

