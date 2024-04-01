The World’s most dangerous bridge of Northern Ireland!

There is a fear-inducing bridge in the north-east of the Atlantic Ocean that most people are afraid of crossing. They call it the world’s most dangerous bridge located in the Northern Ireland region of the United Kingdom.

Called Carrick-a-Rede rope-bridge, this bridge is suspended almost 30 meters above the rocks below. The bridge links the mainland to the tiny island of Carrick-a-Rede which is famous for salmon fish.

This bridge was first erected by salmon fishermen in 1755 on the island of Carrick-a-Rede which is located in Antrim county of Northern Ireland. It connects two cliffs facing the Atlantic Ocean across a 20-meter-wide chasm.

Many people fear to cross this bridge. However, some of them manage to cross it but fear stepping on it during the return journey from the island. They prefer to take a long boat ride to return to their place.

But is the bridge as dangerous as people say?

Being a rope bridge, it will never be as safe or as strongly built as a modern bridge with supporting structures like abutments, beams, and footings. But safety precautions have been taken to make it safer than it used to be.

Back in the day, the bridge had only one handle for the salmon fishermen to use. But ever since the Bridge became a National Trust property, a second handle has been installed making it safer.

The bridge remains closed for winter due to harsh weather. It also remains closed on particularly windy days to ensure the safety of tourists.

On 24 May 2017, a routine inspection revealed that the bridge’s structural ropes had been damaged overnight in an act of vandalism. The National Trust immediately closed the bridge and reopened it the next day, after structural engineers had made the necessary repairs.

Hence, in reality, the bridge is very safe and plenty of tourists who overcome their fears get to see beautiful views of Rathlin Island and Scotland and get the experience of a lifetime.