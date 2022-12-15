Sarojini Vana, a forest in Odisha’s Sundergarh district created by a woman

Sundergarh: A forest has been named after a woman who has put all her effort to turn a piece of barren land into a green patch of trees within just two years in Sundergarh district of Odisha. Named as ‘Sarojini Vana’, the said green land is situated in the Ulsurei village under Lahunipada block of Bonai sub division in Sundergarh district.

Meet Sarojini Mohanta, a woman who has set an example by creating a patch of forest out of nothing with the help of the Forest Department of Odisha.

This was her dream since childhood. She even does not mind to work in her favourite land on bare foot due to her immense love for nature and greenery.

As a kid when others were playing here and there in the village, Sarojini was spending time in planting trees. Two years back she thought to make her childhood dream a reality. She thought of planting different trees and to create a jungle. Yet, she had no means to do so.

Once Sarojini gathered courage and went to the office of the Forest Ranger seek help so that she can plant trees. The Forest Department respected her wish and she was allowed to plant trees in a patch of land spreading over three and half acres.

From the next day, she started working in that barren land. She would awake early in the morning to reach the said land by 8 am. Her daily work included cleaning the land below the tree, cutting grass, watering of the plants and cleaning of the trees.

The lady was then appointed as a daily wager by the Forest Department. The forest department made a boundary around the area. The said patch of land has now amla, teak, guava, mango, jackfruit and herbal trees. She takes care of the plants like her children.

Sarojini is very happy about the fact that a patch of forest has been named after her. She is of the opinion that we normally name a place after the death of a person in his memory, but she is the fortunate one, who got this opportunity during her life time only. The work of Sarojini has become a source of inspiration while the work is a true example of ‘forest conservation’ in real sense.

Report: Satyanarayan Mishra, Bonai