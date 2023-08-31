Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO scientist Rashmi Behera makes Odisha proud

Dhenkanal: ISRO scientist Rashmi Behera has made Odisha proud for being part of the team of scientists who were behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. She is a native from the Sogar village in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. However, now her family is living in Ward No. 18, Rameshwarpur, Dhenkanal.

Rashmi Behera has been working as a scientist in ISRO since 2006. Presently, she is a senior scientist at ISRO’s Satellite Center.

Rashmi wanted to become a scientist since childhood. Her desire to do something for the country as a scientist has been fulfilled today.

After the success of India’s Mission Moon, there is a wave of happiness at Rashmi’s house. Father Shankarshan Behera and mother Padmavati Behera have wished their daughter’s future success.

Chandrayaan-3 is successful. Many scientists including women are behind it. Scientists from different parts of India have constitute the team of scientists who made the moon mission successful.

And participation of an Odisha girl makes the State proud. Rashmi’s contribution has now become an example for all.