Tree that kills birds, read here

Have you ever heard of a tree that kills birds? It sounds absurd, but it is true.

Trees and birds are known to have a symbiotic relationship. Trees provide a safe place for birds to make their nest and take shelter. And in return, birds prey the insects that damage trees. However, it is astonishing to know that there is a species of tree that kills birds.

The Pisonia tree, also known as the ‘bird catcher’ tree, is a species of flowering plant that is known for trapping and killing birds that perch on its branches.

Found in tropical habitats like the Indo-pacific and Caribbean regions, the Pisonia tree depends on birds and insects for seed dispersal just like any other plant.

The modus operandi is that these trees produce long seeds with a layer of thick and sticky mucous that gets the birds entangled using tiny hooks.

And this preying ultimately leads to the death of the bird as the poor winged friend becomes unable to fly and search for food due to the sticky seeds all over the body. They either end up starving to death or become prey to scavengers.

These trees usually grow next to the sea and tend to flower when there is a peak in traffic of seabirds. The events of these trees flowering and seabirds migrating coincides as a result of years of evolution. When the birds lay eggs on these trees, their offspring often suffer at the cruel hands of nature when they hatch.

Scientists are still speculating why the Pisonia tree behaves in this manner. One theory suggests that the dead birds around the tree provide it with nutrients as they decompose.

Another theory suggests that the seeds need to be sticky so that they do not fall off the birds during long periods of flight.

Despite being a bird killer, the Pisonia tree has plenty of uses. Being a seaside tree, it prevents soil erosion. Some cultures use the leaves, bark, and fruit of the tree to make medicine. The wood of the tree is quite durable and is used for construction and making furniture. Due to its attractive appearance, Pisonia tree is also used for decorating gardens.