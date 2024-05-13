Karnataka family seeks groom for dead daughter, gives advertisement

Bengaluru: A Karnataka family recently sought groom for their dead daughter through an advertisement. The girl, for whom groom sought, had died about 30 years ago.

A family from South Kannada Puttur published this unique advertisement in a local daily newspaper. In it, they wrote the full details of finding a bridegroom for the marriage of a girl who died 30 years ago.

Though it seems surprising, here is the truth behind this. There is a community in South Kannada. The families from this community get the spirits of their dead sons and daughters married to spirits. This tradition, which has been going on for years, is witnessed even in this modern time. It is called ‘Kule Medime’ or ‘Pretha Maduve’.

‘Kule Medime’ is a marriage between souls. It is a practice in the coastal districts of Tulunadu-South Kannada and Udupi.

About a week ago, an advertisement published in a local newspaper said that a groom is wanted for a girl of Kulal caste and Bangera tribe.

The advertisement also read, ‘The girl died about 30 years ago. If there is any groom of same caste and different bari, who died 30 years back and willing to do family pretha maduveh, they can contact on this phone number.

Reportedly, about 50 people responded to the advertisement. A member of the family reportedly said that while advertising, the family was worried that they might be trolled, but surprisingly, it also brought a lot of awareness about the ritual. Most interestingly, many people from different castes have contacted to know more about this custom.