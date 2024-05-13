2500 year old helmet found in Croatia, Read here

A 2500 year old helmet was found in Croatia by archaeologists. The helmet was found in an Illyrian burial mound at the Gomile archaeological site, which is located near the village of Zakotorac on the Peljesac peninsula in Croatia.

According to ancient Greek records, the Illyrians were a tribe of people who lived in the region and had their own kingdoms. Subsequently, they were conquered by the Romans and were subjugated between 229 and 168 BCE.

According to archaeologist Marta Kalebota, who was a part of the excavation team that unearthed this ancient helmet, the discovery was ‘phenomenal’ as it was the second helmet that they found at that site. The first one was found in 2020.

According to excavation leader Hrvoje Potrebica, who is also an archaeology professor at the University of Zagreb, the first helmet dates back to the fourth century BCE, while the recent helmet could be as old as the sixth century BCE.

Potrebica also added that the helmet seems to be in perfect condition. It is possible that the helmet was used by Illyrian warriors in battle.

According to Dubrovnik Museums, which was also involved in the excavation, the helmet was buried in a stone structure next to the cemetery graves. There are almost certain that it was a votive offering to the dead.

The Peljesac peninsula is one of the most significant archaeological zones on the Adriatic coast as researchers have also found ancient jewellery, costumes, and accessories that allow them to better understand Illyrian rituals and culture.