Why former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is called a Statesman?

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the supremo of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is often described as a Statesman. He is the longest serving CM of Odisha who became CM for five terms and ruled approximately 25 years.

A glimpse of his Statesmanship was witnessed today at the Swearing-in ceremony of the new Odisha CM, the BJP’s first Odisha CM.

Keeping invitation of the BJP, Naveen Patnaik remained present at the swearing in ceremony. Yesterday, a delegation of the Odisha BJP led by its state President Manmohan Samal met the outgoing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and invited him for the swearing-in ceremony of the first-ever BJP government in Odisha scheduled on Wednesday.

Samal along with senior party leaders Basanta Kumar Panda, Suresh Pujari, Samir Mohanty, and Nityananda Gond went to the Naveen Niwas to hand over the invitation to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo. He has accepted the invitation and assured us that he will attend the event,” Samal said.

Accordingly, Naveen Patnaik graced the Swearing-in ceremony at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. As he reached the dais ahead of the ceremony he was greeted by none other than the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, designated CM Mohan Charan Majhi and all the dignitaries present on the dais.

The former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacted with a number of dignitaries and everybody conveyed their utmost respect. And he of course looked highly pleased to attend the ceremony. Later, the swearing-in ceremony took place and the whole time he was seen seated on the dais. After completion of the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi also met Patnaik and the two leaders talked for quite a long time while happily greeting each other. The gesture of the former CM on the dais today was worth witnessing.

Also, it was also seen that Patnaik is very much fit and fine health-wise. It is to be noted that during the last election campaign his health was in discussion. However, today he was seen in a perfect health condition which was answer to all the rumours that had surfaced during the campaign.