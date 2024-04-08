WATCH: Actor Ranbir Kapoor gets visibly upset after paparazzi surround his new Bentley

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted taking a ride around the city of Mumbai in his newly purchased Bentley. Videos of the actor sitting inside his car went viral on social media in no time. However, Ranbir Kapoor was visibly upset after the paparazzi surrounded and ran after his car.

In the videos that quickly fetched online attention, it can be seen that the actor lost his cool after photographers started running after his car. They even followed RK till his building.

In one of the videos, Ranbir definitely seemed a bit agitated. “What time is it?” he was heard saying. With a hand gesture, he also asked the people what they were up to. Take a look:

Earlier on Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen exiting their house for a late night drive. While Ranbir looked dapper in black attire, Alia looked cute as ever with her smile. It is noteworthy mentioning that actor Ranbir Kapoor recently purchased a sapphire blue Bentley Continental GT V8. From what is known, the luxury car is priced at Rs 6 crores.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in “Animal” opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film proved to be a big hit at the box office. Meanwhile, he is prepping up for Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana.”