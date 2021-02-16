Bhubaneswar: Over the years Odia girls have been shinning in glitterati in the national level. Lately, another three girls from the State have garnered success in a prestigious national level beauty pageant.

Preetika Jena and Tammanna Dash from Bhubaneswar secured first and first runners-up positions respectively at Miss and Mrs India Universe pageant. Also, their mentor, Odia girl Lavanya Das was declared Brand Ambassador of Virus Films Entertainment, the organising company of the contest which was held from February 12 to 14 at the Palm Green resorts in Delhi.

Preetika is a student of Standard-IX at DAV, Unit-8, Bhubaneswar and Tammanna is a student of Standard-VIII at the BJEM School. The two were mentored by Lavanya Das, the winner of Miss Teen India Diva International 2019. She is also the state coordinator of Odisha as well.