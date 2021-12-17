Worried about rising fuel rate, Check the cars with the best mileage in India

Considering the recent rise in prices of petrol and diesel in the country, fuel –efficiency can be considered as one of the important factors of car buyers. When it comes to mileage or fuel efficiency, hatchback or compact sedan have an added advantage over another type of cars. In terms of fuel efficiency, cars from Maruti Suzuki can be considered as most fuel-efficient ones. However, car manufacturers like Renault, Tata and Toyota also offer cars that give remarkable mileage.

Some of the most fuel-efficient cars available in 2021 are mentioned below.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The second generation of Maruti Suzuki Celerio was launched in 2021, and just like it predecessor, it offers very good mileage. The 2nd generation Celerio is offered in manual and automatic transmission variants. Both the variants are powered by a 998cc petrol engine and offer 67hp of power and 89 Nm of torque. The ARAI mileage of the manual variant is 25.24 kmpl, while the automatic transmission variant is 26.68 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered between Rs 4.99 lakh-Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers a very good mileage in comparison to other sedans. It is powered by a 1197cc petrol engine and offers 90hp of power and 113 Nm of torque. The ARAI mileage of the manual variant is 23.26 kmpl, while the automatic transmission variant is 24.12 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is offered between Rs 5.99 lakh-Rs 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota Glanza/ Maruti Suzuki Balena

Both the cars are powered by a 1197cc engine in MT and CVT options. The MT variant of Glanza and Baleno offers an ARAI mileage of 23.87 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh- Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). On the other hand, the Toyota Glanza costs between Rs 7.49 lakh- Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon can be considered as one of the best cars when it comes to mileage. The nexon is powered by 1199cc and 1499 cc engines. It is offered in manual as well as automatic variants. The best mileage that can be achieved on the Tata Nexon is 22.4 Kmpl. The Tata Nexon is priced between Rs 8.20 lakh- Rs 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is powered by a 799cc/ 999cc petrol engine. While the 799cc engine offers a power of 54hp, the 999cc engine offers 68hp. On the other hand, the 999cc engine offers 68hp power and a peak torque of 91Nm. The 999cc engine offers an excellent mileage of 22 kmpl. The Kwid is priced between Rs 4.11 lakh to Rs 5.56 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).