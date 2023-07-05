Union Min R K Singh stresses on making India a hub of green hydrogen at ICGH 2023

Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh stressed on developing a robust ecosystem for Green Hydrogen to emerge as the leading producer of green hydrogen and green ammonia at the International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2023) today.

The three-day International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2023) was inaugurated by the Union minister at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today.

“Our objective is to emerge as the hub of green hydrogen and green ammonia. With a country-wide transmission system and favorable policies in place, we have all the advantages to become the lead exporter in this space,” the Minister said.

Speaking at the ICGH 2023, the R K Singh stressed upon India’s achievements in the renewable energy sector and asked the industry from across the world to be part of India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The Union Minister pointed out that India was the biggest market outside China in terms of renewable energy space and a world leader in energy transition. “We have reduced our CO2 emission intensity nine years in advance and have also upped our NDC target for 2030 in line with our fast pace of energy transition. If you are dealing in energy sector, come partner with us for a swift global energy transition,”said Singh.

The Union Minister reflected on the fact that the world should practice free trade and not indulge in protectionist measures. “Barriers are not good if you want to achieve global Net Zero in time,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Rameshwar Teli, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India Prof. Ajay K Sood, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy Secretary Shri Bhupinder S Bhalla were also present during the inaugural session of ICGH 2023.