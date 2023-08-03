Stock market update: Sensex drops 300 points, Nifty below 19,450

The BSE Sensex has fallen 300 points below the 65,700 mark, Nifty is lower than 19,450 in the early trade. Check the stock market details.

By Sunita 0
Sensex now

Mumbai: The domestic indices opened lower on Thursday amid weak global cues. The BSE Sensex has fallen 300 points below the 65,700 mark, Nifty is lower than 19,450 in the early trade.

The top gainers on the Nifty were Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, while losers were UPL, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki.

The Sanghi Inds shares jumped 3 per cent, while the Delta Corp shares tumbled 6 per cent.

