Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty trades above 19300

The domestic equity indices S&P BSE Sensex was up 359.91 points at 64,723.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 110.05 points to 19,340.65.

New Delhi: The domestic equity indices opened in the green on Monday. The NSE Nifty 50 opened at 19,345.85 up 0.59%, while the BSE Sensex was up 471.75 points at 64,835.23 in the opening session.

At 9:40 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 359.91 points at 64,723.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 110.05 points to 19,340.65.

Meanwhile, the broader indices also posted positive openings. The Bank Nifty index was up 309.5 points, trading at 43,627.75.

Eicher Motors, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank and L&T were among the top five gainers on the Nifty 50. On the other hand, the top losers were SBI, UPL, Maruti, ONGC and Titan.

