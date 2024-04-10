Petrol and diesel price drops slightly in Bhubaneswar, check rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar has dropped slightly in the last 24 hours. On April 10, 2024, the petrol costs Rs 100.89 per litre while cost of diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.47 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the rates of petrol and diesel have also dropped in the last 24 hours. On April 10. 2024, petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 101.43 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.99 per litre.

Rates of petrol in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.89 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rates of diesel in major cities of India have been recorded as follows: