Nifty above 19,600, Sensex gains 200 points ahead of RBI policy

New Delhi: Indian equities Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s bimonthly monetary policy announcement at 10 am. BSE benchmark Sensex gained 195.44 points, or 0.30 per cent to open at 65,827.01, while broader NSE Nifty50 climbed 65.20 points, or 0.33 per cent to 19,610.95.

By 9.30 am, Sensex was trading 206.45 points, or 0.31 per cent higher at 65,838.02, while broader NSE Nifty 50 gained 72.60 points, or 0.37 per cent at 19,618.35.

Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan, Tata Consumers, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Hindalco, M&M, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Divis Lab, ITC, and Dr Reddys were among the top gainers.

The top losers were L&T, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, HCLTech.