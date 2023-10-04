Sensex today: Nifty falls nearly 500pts with Axis Bank, Ultra Tech as top losers

In the latest stock market update, the index hovers around the 19,350 mark, while the Nifty bank experiences a dip, trading at 43,900, down by nearly 500 points.

Notably, all sectoral indices are showing losses, with realty and PSU bank stocks taking the lead as top losers.

Broader markets are also witnessing a drop, with the midcap index down by 1.5 percent and the smallcap index down by 1.22 percent. Among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index are Axis Bank, Ultra Tech, and IndusInd Bank.

However, there’s positive news for the Adani Group, as their company’s shares are trading approximately eight percent higher, nearing the Rs 360 per share mark. This comes after a recent downturn, with the stock seeing gains in only two out of the last 10 trading sessions.

There are some gainers in the market, including Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, and Asian Paints.

On the cryptocurrency front, major tokens are experiencing a decline. The global cryptocurrency market cap has decreased by 0.89% in the last 24 hours, reaching around $1.08 trillion. Bitcoin is down by 0.7% at $27,397, while Ethereum is trading below the $1,650 level.

Several cryptocurrencies, such as BNB, Solana, Cardano, Toncoin, Polkadot, and Litecoin, are trading in the red, while XRP and Tron are showing gains.