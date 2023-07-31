List of Airtel and Jio prepaid plans offering unlimited 5G data

India’s major telecom operator Airtel and Reliance Jio has rolled out 5G network in almost every major city of India. The 5G network is expected to offer super-fast downloads, streaming, and uninterrupted video calls to people across the country.

Both Airtel and Jio offers unlimited 5G data plans to their postpaid and prepaid users. The prepaid users with a recharge plan priced over Rs 239 to enjoy unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps download speed and low network latency.

Check the Airtel and Jio prepaid plans that offer unlimited 5G data.

Jio 5G unlimited plans

The monthly recharge plans with unlimited 5G data access by Reliance Jio costs Rs 239. The recharge plan offers unlimited 5G data access. It has a 28 days of validity and offers 2 GB 4G data limit per day.

Jio has a similar plan with the same 84 days validity which costs Rs 739. The plan comes with a 1.5GB 4G data cap and unlimited 5G data access for Rs 739. Jio also has a special Rs 395 value plan that offers unlimited 5G data and a total of 6 GB of 4G data for the entire period. It has 84 days of validity.

Customers can also recharge with annual Jio plans with unlimited 5G data access. The Rs 2,454 plan of Jio has 365 days of validity. Jio also has another Rs 1,559 offers 336 days of validity, 24 GB of 4G data cap and unlimited 5G data.

Airtel 5G unlimited plans

Like Jio, Airtel also has a Rs 239 recharge plan with unlimited 5G data access. However, the plan has a less validity period of 24 days. It provides a 1 GB 4G data limit per day.

The telcos also has a 84 days validity prepaid recharge plan which has the unlimited 5G data access. The plan is priced at Rs 719 and offers 1.5GB 4G data limit a day and unlimited 5G data.

Airtel’s most affordable annual recharge plan costs Rs 1,799, however, this plan does not include unlimited 5G data. Airtel’s Rs 2,999 annual prepaid plan with 365 days of validity offers unlimited 5G data access.