Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 540 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: The prices of gold have sharply declined by Rs 540 for 24 carat and 22 carat today. As on 22 November (Tuesday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,410 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 48,000.

The rates in different metro cities in India have also registered some change too. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,070 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,700. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 53,070 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,500. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 52,920 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,500.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,920 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 48,500 today. Gold price has decreased by Rs 100 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.