Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat, check latest rates 

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat decreases in the last 24 hours in India.

As on May 1 (Monday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,170 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,110.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices too. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,970 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,900. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,750. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,750.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,820 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,750 today. The prices of 24 carat/22 carat gold has declined by Rs 220 for 10 grams (24 carat/ 22 carat) in last 24 hours.