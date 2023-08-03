Gold price August 3: Rates increase marginally for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increases in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,620 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 54,610 in India. An increase of Rs 170 (10 grams for 24 carat/ 22carat) was recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 60,260 Rs 55,250 Mumbai Rs 60,110 Rs 55,100 Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927 Kolkata Rs 60,110 Rs 55,100 Hyderabad Rs 60,110 Rs 55,100 Bangalore Rs 60,110 Rs 55,100 Visakhapatnam Rs 60,110 Rs 55,100

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal have decreased by Rs 330 in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,110, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,100.