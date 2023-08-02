Gold price August 2: Rates increase for 24 carat/ 22 carat
Today (2nd August 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,570 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 55,500 in India.
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased for the second consecutive day in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.
Today 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,570 while 22 carats (10 grams) cost Rs 55,500 in India. An increase of Rs 1000 (10 grams for 24 carat/ 22carat) was recorded in the last 24 hours.
We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 60,430
|Rs 55,400
|Mumbai
|Rs 60,280
|Rs 55,250
|Chennai
|Rs 52,285
|Rs 47,927
|Kolkata
|Rs 60,280
|Rs 55,250
|Hyderabad
|Rs 60,280
|Rs 55,250
|Bangalore
|Rs 60,410
|Rs 55,250
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 60,280
|Rs 55,250
In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of yellow metal have increased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,440, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,400.