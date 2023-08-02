Gold price August 2: Rates increase for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased for the second consecutive day in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,570 while 22 carats (10 grams) cost Rs 55,500 in India. An increase of Rs 1000 (10 grams for 24 carat/ 22carat) was recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 60,430 Rs 55,400 Mumbai Rs 60,280 Rs 55,250 Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927 Kolkata Rs 60,280 Rs 55,250 Hyderabad Rs 60,280 Rs 55,250 Bangalore Rs 60,410 Rs 55,250 Visakhapatnam Rs 60,280 Rs 55,250

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of yellow metal have increased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,440, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,400.