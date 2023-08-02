Gold price August 2: Rates increase for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

Today (2nd August 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,570 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 55,500 in India.

By Deepa Sharma 0

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have increased for the second consecutive day in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.

Today 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,570 while 22 carats (10 grams) cost Rs 55,500 in India. An increase of Rs 1000 (10 grams for 24 carat/ 22carat) was recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 60,430 Rs 55,400
Mumbai Rs 60,280 Rs 55,250
Chennai Rs 52,285 Rs 47,927
Kolkata Rs 60,280 Rs 55,250
Hyderabad Rs 60,280 Rs 55,250
Bangalore Rs 60,410 Rs 55,250
Visakhapatnam Rs 60,280 Rs 55,250

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of yellow metal have increased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,440, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,400.

You might also like
Business

Sensex opens with marginal gains, Nifty above 19750

Business

Petrol and Diesel Rates decreases slightly in Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold price August 1: Rates increase marginally for 24 carat/ 22 carat  

Business

DGCA greenlights Air India, IndiGo’s aircraft imports

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans