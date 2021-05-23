The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and Taiwanese electric scooter brand Gogoro could launch an electric two-wheeler in the Indian market soon. The company has registered the EV vehicle in India as Gogoro Viva.

Gogoro Viva was introduced in the year 2019 and is already selling it in many international markets.

Hero MotoCorp is developing its upcoming electric two-wheeler on Gogoro’s EV platform.

Gogoro Viva electric scooters could be sold in India under the dealership of Hero MotoCorp, according to a report. Its has a very low weight and low height. The scooter weighs just 80 kg and its wheelbase is 10 inches while the seat height is 740 mm. This scooter offers 21.6 liters of storage space.

Range

The Gogoro Viva electric scooter offers attractive designs and colors, that’s why this scooter has been well liked among the youth.

This scooter has a 3kW engine that generates a peak torque of 115 Nm. The electric scooter has a slow-speed however once fully recharged it can cover a distance of up to 85 km if it runs at a speed of 30 kmph.

Attractive features

The Gogoro Viva electric scooter comes with a LCD instrument console which can be connected to the smartphone and has LED lighting, two drive modes, regenerative braking and keyless ignition.

Riders can recharge their phone with the scooter’s USB charging port that is placed on the handlebar. This scooter has the battery swapping feature that means riders will not need to stand and charge the scooter when the battery runs out as they can simply replaced it immediately with a full charged battery.

This Gogoro Viva electric scooter is available in Keyless and Basic variants. The keyless variant comes in a 10 color options where as the the basic variant has 3 color options.

Battery will be free for two years

The Gogoro Viva electric vehicle is very easy to maintain as it does not require special service. It only needs a attention on its oiling and brakes. If the battery of the scooter is defective then the company allows customer to replace the battery for the first two years for free.

During these two years, customers can change the battery of the scooter from the company’s service center multiple times for free. The company will also free scooter service for two years.

Apart from this, the company offers one year insurance on the vehicle in case it gets stolen.

Launch date and price

Gogoro Viva electric scooter is priced at $ 1800 in Taiwan and will be available for purchase in Taiwan from June 27. According to the Indian currency, this price is about 1 lakh 31 thousand rupees. The scooter is expected to arrive in India from January to March next year.