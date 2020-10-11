fuel price
Representational Image (Credit: bloombergquint )

Fuel Prices Remain Unaffected For 10th Consecutive Day In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices in smart city Bhubaneswar remained same for straight ten days.

On Sunday,Petrol recorded Rs 81.60/ L while diesel price recorded Rs 76.68/L .

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Related News

Gold Price For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Increases Marginally In…

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Stable For Straight Nine Days…

Gold Becomes More Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Saturday

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unaffected For Straight Eight…

Today’s petrol prices in different metros:

Petrol price
Image credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

Today’s Diesel prices in different metros:

Diesel price
Image credits: good returns
You might also like
Nation

India Reports Single Day Spike Of 74,383 COVID Cases, Tally Breaches 70 Lakh

Nation

Family Of Hathras Victim To Appear In Court On Monday

State

8 arrested for kidnapping Executive Engineer in Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Business

Gold Price For 24 Carat And 22 Carat Increases Marginally In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.