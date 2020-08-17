Diesel Remains Stable While Petrol Becomes Expensive In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The petrol prices becomes more expensive in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

While petrol recorded Rs 81.30 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre. Petrol price increased by 15 paise/litre while diesel remains constant.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country has witnessed significant rise in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows: