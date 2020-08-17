Fuel on 17th August
Image Credits: BBC

Diesel Remains Stable While Petrol Becomes Expensive In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The petrol prices becomes more expensive in  Bhubaneswar on Monday.

While petrol recorded Rs 81.30 per litre, diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre. Petrol price increased by 15 paise/litre while diesel remains constant.

The ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country has witnessed significant rise in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

 

You might also like
Nation

Minor girl gang raped, singed with cigarette butts

Nation

90 inmates of shelter home test COVID positive in Uttar Pradesh

Business

Check Gold Prices For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Business

BSNL introduced three new plans with 50Mbps speed; know the advantages

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7