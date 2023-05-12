Change your SBI account from one branch to another with these easy steps

Advertisement

New Delhi: The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), offers several online facilities to its customers for ease and hassle-free transactions. If you have a savings account at SBI and you want to change the bank branch, then you can do this work online from the comfort of your home using SBI’s Online Banking services. Hence, now there is no need to go to the branch to do this work.

SBI is giving the opportunity to do this entire process online. Customers can easily change their branch through Internet banking their account. For this, the customer has to give a request online. For this branch code will be required. Where they want to transfer accounts. Mobile number must be registered in the account. Along with this internet banking must be running.

Customers can change their branch online in the YONO app or YONO Lite. It should be noted that your phone number must be linked to the bank account in this method as well. Without the OTP feature, customers won’t be able to change their accounts. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, SBI has made nearly all of its services available online so that customers don’t need to go to the branch physically for their work.

Here are the steps to change the SBI account from one branch to another:

First of all log on to SBI official website onlinesbi.com. Click on ‘Personal Banking’ option. Click on User Name and Password. After this you will have tab of e-service in front, click it. Click on Transfer Savings Account. Select your account to be transferred. Write the IFSC code of the branch you want to transfer the account to. Check everything once and press Confirm button. You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Fill it and then press Confirm. After a few days, your account will be transferred to the branch you have requested for.