Registration starts for KBC 2023, know how to participate

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is all set to hit the airwaves in the upcoming months. If you are interested in participating in the quiz-based show, you need to hurry up and answer the questions on time.

How to participate in KBC Season 15

To participate in or register for KBC, participants have to answer 15 questions. To answer those questions, download or update the SonyLiv app or SMS your answer to 509093. The candidates must answer these questions correctly via SMS or the SonyLiv app. You can download the SonyLiv app from the SonyLiv official website.

How to register for KBC 15 through the SonyLiv App

Open the SonyLiv app.

Click on the KBC link.

Answer the registration question that pops up.

Fill in your details on the form that appears.

Click on “Submit.”

You will know the process is complete when a message flashes on the screen saying, “Thank you for completing your KBC registration.”

KBC 15 registration via SMS

Amitabh Bachchan will announce questions at 9 p.m. on Sony TV.

Sending the SMS will incur charges (except for Jio users).

Complete the given process in the given time.

Users of Airtel, BSNL, IDEA, Jio, and Vodafone in select circles can send their registration question answers via SMS to 509093.

The SMS format should be KBC, Option A, B, C, or D, Age, and Gender.

The candidates need to answer all the registration questions correctly to get shortlisted for KBC 15.

The auditions for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will comprise a general knowledge test and video submission, which will be conducted exclusively via SonyLiv.

The whole selection process for KBC Season 15 will be verified by an independent audit firm, ensuring a fair and transparent process for all the candidates.

The game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is based on the British show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” Big B has been a part of it for 13 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan was the host of KBC’s third season.