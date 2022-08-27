BYD Atto 3 electric SUV to launch in India very soon, to offer 420km range on a full charge

World’s largest electric vehicle maker BYD is all set to launch its new electric SUV – Atto 3 in India in the upcoming months. With the launch of Atto 3, the company is all set to enter the commercial EV market in India. Even though the company had introduced its E6 MPV in India few months back, it was only limited to fleet customers.

According to reports by Economic Times, the company aims to sell 10,000 locally assembled EVs in India in the upcoming 2 years. Senior Vice President, BYD India, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan told that the company is planning to expand into the personal buyer’s space after receiving a great response from E6 MPV corporate customers. The company is also planning to showcase its vehicle architecture and battery technology at the Delhi Auto Expo, said Gopalakrishnan.

Specifications

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is offered with two battery options- 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh. The 49.92kWh battery pack offers a range of 320 km while the 60.48kWh battery pack offers a range of 420km. In terms of acceleration, the SUV can go from 0-100 km/h in just a matter of 7.3 seconds. The motor of the BYD Atto 3 generates a power of 201 BHP while the torque generated is 310Nm.

The assembling of the vehicles will be made near Chennai. For those who are unknown about BYD, it is backed by Warren Buffet. BYD has globally crossed Tesla in terms of the sale of EVs in Jan-June 2022 period. While BYD managed to sell 6.4 lakh EVs in 2022 during the above-mentioned period, 5.64 lakh EVs were sold in Jan-June, 2022 period.

When it comes to India, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will target the market space that is occupied by Hyundai Kona EV and MG Motor ZS EV. The price of the Atto 3 is expected to be around Rs 25-30 lakhs.