Audi Q7 limited edition SUV launched in India, available in technology trim

Luxury car manufacturer Audi has launched the limited edition of Audi Q7 SUV in India. The limited edition Audi Q7 is based on the technology trim and is limited only to 50 units. Hence, if you are an SUV enthusiast, you might have to hurry for purchasing the limited edition Audi Q7. Compared to regular variant, the SUV gets cosmetic enhancements without any engine changes.

Audi Q7 limited edition

The Audi Q7 limited edition is based on the Technology trim (top spec) and is offered in a Barrique Brown colour. The SUV also gets running boards, quattro entry LED as well as Audi ring foil in silver colour. The Audi Q7 limited edition costs Rs 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It also offers 19 inch alloy wheels, octagonal front grille, a touchscreen infotainment system of 10.1 inches and Bang& Oufsen stereo system.

Engine

The Audi Q7 offers spacious three rows along with powered front seats with memory function. In terms of engine, the SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI BS6 petrol engine along with a 48V mild-hybrid technology. The engine offers maximum power of 335bhp while the maximum torque offered is 500Nm. The transmission is automatic while the top speed is 250kmph. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in a matter of 5.9 seconds.

Dimensions

The dimensions of the Audi Q7 are 5064mm x 1970mm x 1703mm (length x width x height). The wheelbase of the SUV is 2999mm.

Comfort and convenience

The comfort and convenience of the Audi Q7 limited edition include power windows at the front and rear, power boot, automatic climate control, adjustable steering, vanity mirror, heated front seats, glove box cooling, gear shift indicator, tachometer, glove compartment, digital odometer and much more.

Redefine exclusivity with the #AudiQ7. Be the first to make the best of the new limited edition Barrique Brown this festive season. Get ready to make every head turn with authoritative style & compelling driving experience with the legendary #quattro #FutureIsAnAttitude pic.twitter.com/bbYrMtSYEg — Audi India (@AudiIN) September 10, 2022

Other than the Audi Q7 limited edition, the SUV is offered in Premium Plus and Technology variants. While the Premium plus variant is offered in Rs 82.49 lakh (ex-showrrom, New Delhi), the Technology variant is offered in Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).