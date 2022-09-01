2022 Audi Q3 gets launched in India at Rs 44.89 lakh, booking price set at Rs 2 lakh

German car manufacturer Audi has launched the 2022 model of Audi Q3 in India. The 2022 Audi Q3 receives a plethora of changes over its predecessor. The company has already opened the bookings of the car in India. Interested buyers can book the SUV at a token amount of Rs 2 lakh in India. The deliveries of the 2022 Audi Q3 will begin later this year.

The detailed features of the 2022 Audi Q3 has been mentioned below.

Engine

When it comes to engine of the Audi Q3, it gets a sole turbo petrol engine. There is no option for a diesel variant in India. The 2.0- litre engine of the SUV is a four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that offers 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of maximum torque. When it comes to gearbox of the SUV, the users get a 7-speed DCT gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system. The Audi Q3 can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just a matter of 7.3 seconds.

Design and exterior

The design of the SUV is inspired from its larger sibling- Audi Q7. The SUV offers a large octagonal grille and creases that offer a sharper design in contrast to its predecessor. The 18-inch alloy wheels of the SUV are offered as a standard.

Interior

The interior of the 2022 Audi Q3 offers more space than its predecessor. The infotainment system on the SUV is 10.1-inch and is integrated with the dashboard. While the infotainment system is touchscreen, there is a presence of physical buttons for the climate control system. The boot capacity of the car is at 530 litres.

Colours

The SUV is offered in five attractive colours including Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. When it comes to interior of the car, there are two colour options- Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

Price and trims

The new Audi Q3 is available in two trims in India-Premium Plus and Technology. The Premium Plus is priced at Rs 44.89 lakh while the Technology trim is Rs 50.39 lakh.

Features

The important features on the SUV include digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth, two-zone climate control system, rear-view camera, cruise control and much more. Safety features on the SUV include power steering, six airbags, ISOFIX, tyre pressure monitoring system etc.

NB– The prices mentioned in the article are that of ex-showroom, India.