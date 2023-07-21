Airtel working on ‘Xstream AirFiber 5G’, To act like a 5G hotspot at home

Airtel is preparing a competing service dubbed “Airtel Xstream AirFiber 5G”, which will let you create a hotspot at home based on 5G. Jio unveiled a 5G home Internet solution “JioAirFiber” earlier this year.

Though the telcos has not made any official announcement regarding the device yet. The Xstream AirFiber app was spotted by a user on the Play Store app accidentally. The app was removed soon after it was spotted. Luckily, the user has got some screenshots. The screenshot has revealed some details about the upcoming app.

According to the screenshot, the users need to find a good “5G coverage zone” with a strong signal to place the Wi-Fi 6 (ax) router for the best internet speed. Following that, users will need to place the device, then put in a SIM card at the bottom of the device and power it up. The app also seemingly offered a glimpse at the Xstream AirFiber 5G router, which looks similar to the tall design of the Jio AirFiber. It looks like the app will have some AR function to help you pick the best spot.

The router will also reportedly work with 4G networks too. So, when the device fails to catch the 5G network it will work on 4G network. The device seems to have some Ethernet ports on the back of the device. That means, you can connect desktop computers, consoles, smart TVs, etc to the router if you want.

Once the device is ready, users will notice three indicators for internet network, cellular network, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Reliance Jio AirFiber uses a similar method to work.

As per the screen shot of the app, the Airtel will offer a 6-month semi-annual subscription plan with 100Mbps speed for Rs 2,994, which amounts to Rs 499 a month. Meanwhile, the price of the router will likely be Rs 6,000.

Other plans or deals for the router might be introduced at the launch of the device by Airtel.

Airtel currently offers wired Xstream Fiber at 40Mbps for Rs 499 a month. Airtel offers a free Wi-Fi router to it’s Xstream users. There are other plans for the Xstream fiber users which are listed on the website.