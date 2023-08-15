Airtel launches Rs 99 plan, offers unlimited 5G data benefits

Airtel has introduced a new unlimited data pack priced at only Rs 99. This plan will offer users a flexible and affordable tariff choice. Prior to this plan, Airtel had a Rs 99 plan, which was discontinued earlier this year. However, note that the new plan is not meant for the revival of the old one.

As per the report, the company plans to boost it’s the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) with the launch of this plan.

The Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack offers unlimited 5G data to users for a validity period of one day. Check more details about the plan below:

Airtel Rs 99 data pack details

Airtel Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack is simply an add-on plan that will help users when they need a huge amount of high-speed data. The plan will come into effect after the user exhausts their daily high-speed data limit. This unlimited data access plan has a validity period of 1 day.

Though the plan says unlimited it is truly not unlimited, as the total data is limited to 30GB. The unlimited data is subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 30GB. That means users can keep using the data without any restraint till the data usage reaches 30GB. After 30GB of high-speed data, Airtel users can continue to use unlimited data at 64Kbps.

Moreover, the data plan will only work if the user already has a active base plan.

The users with an Unlimited 5G Benefit and an Airtel Truly Unlimited plan get access to unlimited 5G data with no daily limit in Airtel 5G Plus. However, the non-5G does not have this privilege. So, the new Rs 99 Data Pack is a great option for those using a 4G handset as it will offer additional high-speed data for their use.