You can own an Yulu Wynn electric scooter worth Rs 59,999 by paying just Rs 1,750/month; Know how

If you want to buy an electric scooter but don’t have the budget then here is an offer, which can make your dream come true at an affordable cost. The Yulu Wynn, an electric scooter was recently introduced in the Indian market with an launch price of around Rs 60,000. The e-scooter is available for booking on Yulu’s app for Rs 999.

Now, let’s check out the design, specification, features, battery and motors information of the bike before we plunge into the offer details.

Yulu Wynn battery, motor, range specifications

The Yulu Wynn comes with a high-capacity 51 V/19.3 Ah battery pack that provides a claimed top speed of 24.9 kmph. It powers a strong 250 W motor and a BLDC motor. The safety system of the electric scooter includes drum brakes. These brakes are capable of controlling both wheels independently and preventing accidents.

Yulu Wynn Design, features, specification

The electric scooter offers a comfortable ride on lengthy trips with a user-friendly seat contour. The Yulu Wynn e-scooter incorporates a computerised console, which enhances its appearance. the scooter has a small build, which makes it easy to control on the road.

The electric scooter rides on 12-inch big wheels, which give it a stylish appearance. The suspension duties are carried by front telescopic forks and rear shock absorber suspension. As a result, the rider experiences fewer jerks on rough roads.

It is a low-speed EV scooter that competes with the likes of Hero Electric Eddy, Okinawa R30, and Joy E-Bike in the market. This scooter does not require a driver’s licence.

Yulu Wynn price, offer

This scooter has a starting price of Rs 55,555 ex-showroom. However, the company allows customers to purchase this scooter on monthly installment payment. You can take this scooter home by paying a down payment of Rs 6000 and a monthly commitment of Rs 1,750 with a 9.7 per cent interest rate for three years.

The monthly instalment can be altered by altering the down payment. To participate in this scheme, contact the local dealership.

Electric two-wheeler law in India

The govt of India allows people between the ages of 16 and 18 to operate gearless electric two-wheelers. The guideline states that their top speed should be no more than 25 KMPH. A scooter with a power motor of up to 250 W can be added.

People in India who have finished their 18th year are eligible for a licence. They are allowed to drive a two-wheeler with a gear.