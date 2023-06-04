Upcoming bikes in June 2023: Know the bikes that will launch this month

It is already mid of 2023 and we will have some important launches in this month. There are a wide variety of motorcycles that are expected to launch in June 2023 and this includes sports motorcycles as well as commuter motorcycles.

KTM 200 Duke

KTM is all set to introduce the updated version of the 200 Duke. With the latest update the 200 Duke will be at par with the 250 and 390 Duke (in terms of headlight). The LED headlight of the 200 Duke will replace the older halogen headlight. However, reports by Autocar India have mentioned that the company will also sell the halogen headlight version of the motorcycle too. The 200 Duke LED headlight versions will cost Rs 1.97 lakh.

Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Moto Corp is expected to update the current generation of the Hero Xtreme 160R in India. The test vehicle has been previously spotted in India. The motorcycle gets USD forks along with a Bluetooth-enabled dash. The launch of the motorcycle is expected to be around mid-June 2023.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V and Passion Plus

The Hero Xtreme 200S is expected to get a 4V engine and it will be soon launched in India. The production-ready version of the motorcycle has been spied sometime earlier. On the other hand, the Passion Plus is expected to be re-introduced after briefly being pulled out of the company’s commuter bike line-up.

Yamaha’s upcoming bikes

Yamaha has already launched the YZF-R3 in the Japanese market. We expect that the company might launch the motorcycle in 2023 June. The R3 receives some cosmetic updates on the body. However, the motorcycle remains the same in terms of engine and hardware. The Purple colour is the newly introduced colour in the motorcycle. When it comes to features, the Yamaha YZF-R3 gets updated LED indicators. Earlier the motorcycle featured halogen indicators. Another 300cc bike that is expected to be offered by the company is the MT-03.

Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle

The launch of the new Bajaj-Triumph bike will be in June and the event will take place in London. According to sources, there will be more than one version of the bike. While one motorcycle will be a scrambler other is expected to be a roadster.