Volvo C40 Recharge gets a price hike in India, now starts at Rs 62.95 lakh

Volvo has hiked the prices of C40 Recharge coupe SUV in India. The price of the car now starts at Rs 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This roughly means that the SUV has received a price hike of Rs 1.7 lakh. The Volvo C40 Recharge was launched in the country at Rs 61.25 lakh. The company has claimed that it has received more than 100 bookings since September 5.

Volvo C40 Recharge offers some great features at the price point.

Volvo C40 Recharge specs and features

The Volvo C40 Recharge is based on CMA platform and gets two electric motors that generate a peak power of 408hp and a maximum torque of 660 Nm. The EV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in a matter of just 4.7 seconds. The top speed that can be achieved by the car is 180kmph. The EV is available in RWD as well as AWD options globally. However, in India it only gets AWD drivetrain only. When it comes to dimensions, the Volvo recharge is 4440mm in length, 1910mm in width and 1591 mm in height. The boot space is 413 litres and the frunk space is 31-litre.

The EV gets a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The range of the car is up to 530km on single charge. When it comes to charging, the Volvo C40 Recharge can be charged via 150kW DC fast charger from 10 percent to 80 percent in 27 minutes. However, the 11kW level 2 charger can charger the car totally in a matter of 8 hours.

When it comes to colours, the Volvo C40 Recharge will be available in eight different colours which include Blue Stone, Fusion Red, Thunder Grey, Sage Green, Crystal White and many others.

The interior seems identical to the XC40 Recharge and offers 9.0-inch portrait-style touchscreen with AC vents on the side. The digital instrument cluster is 12.3-inches.

