Facelift versions of Tata Harrier, Safari to be launched on Oct 17, Details inside

Tata’s Harrier and Safari SUVs are set to get the much-needed makeover to compete with popular rivals like the Scorpio N and XUV700. The updated versions aim to attract more customers with new colors, better looks, and more features. These changes are expected to make the Harrier and Safari climb up the charts as top-selling mid-size SUVs.

You can now book the Tata Harrier facelift and Safari facelift by paying a token of Rs 25,000. The prices for these updates 2023 models will be revealed on October 17. Tata is likely to keep the prices reasonable, even with the added features, to attract buyers.

Unlike other mid-sized SUVs with long waiting lists, you will not have to wait as long for the Tata facelift versions of Harrier and Safari. Deliveries are set to begin by the end of October, or by the first week of November. Tata aims to complete a significant number of deliveries during this period.

With these comprehensive updates, the new Harrier and Safari are expected to perform their best. Sales in September may have slowed down as people were waiting for the upgraded versions to be unveiled. It will be rather interesting to see how well these SUVs perform in the coming months.

The new Harrier and Safari are likely to change consumer perceptions with their refreshed looks, Both SUVs have received updates on their front end, including new headlights, LED daytime running lights, grilles, and bumpers. They also come in exciting new colors, like the eye-catching Sunlit Yellow for the Harrier and the luxurious Cosmic Gold for the Safari.

Moving to the insides, you will find a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new two-spoke steering wheel with a lit up Tata logo, a lit-up Tata logo, a 360 degree surrounded view camera, 10 JBL speakers, and ventilated seats in the Safari. Safety has been upgraded with 11 ADAS functions, 7 airbags, and advanced ESP.

Under the hood, both the revamped versions of Harrier and Safari have the same 2.0 litre turbo diesel engine, producing 170 PS of Power and 350 Nm of torque. You can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.