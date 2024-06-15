Rahman ruled out of T20 World Cup; Hazratullah joins Afghanistan squad

Tarouba: Afghanistan star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup due to a recurrence of the finger injury that sidelined him from IPL 2024.

The injury has prompted Afghanistan to call up Hazratullah Zazai, an explosive opening batter, as Mujeeb’s replacement. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the change on Friday afternoon, just hours after Afghanistan’s convincing victory over Papua New Guinea.

The ICC’s event technical committee approved Zazai’s inclusion in the squad, marking a strategic shift in the team’s composition.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 has approved Hazratullah Zazai as a replacement for Mujeeb ur Rahman in the Afghanistan squad,” said ICC in a release on Saturday.

“Hazratullah, who has played 43 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Mujeeb was ruled out due to an injury to his right index finger,” it further added.

Mujeeb, who played in Afghanistan’s opening match against Uganda, has since been absent from the team sheet due to a sprain in the index finger of his bowling hand.

While Mujeeb’s absence is a setback, Afghanistan had already prepared for such an eventuality by including Noor Ahmad in their squad. Noor has stepped up admirably, playing in Afghanistan’s last two fixtures.

Although wicketless in the game against New Zealand, Noor made a significant impact against PNG, delivering a spell of 1 for 14 in his four overs. His crucial wicket of Kiplin Doriga, PNG’s top-scorer, was a highlight, showcasing his potential as a key bowler for Afghanistan in the Super Eight stage.

Zazai, who joins the squad as a replacement, is not a like-for-like substitute for Mujeeb but brings valuable batting depth. Known for his aggressive style, Zazai has the second-highest individual score in men’s T20I history. Although he has not played a T20I since February, his experience in previous T20 World Cups adds strength to Afghanistan’s batting lineup.

Afghanistan’s journey to the Super Eight was solidified with a decisive win over PNG. Now, they prepare to face the West Indies in their final group game on Monday in St Lucia, aiming to maintain their momentum.