2 killed as portion of 4-storey building collapses in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, two people were killed after a portion of a four-storey building collapsed in a slum at Wadala of Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm on Friday at Vijay Nagar slums in the Antop Hill area. Reportedly, a portion of the wall and the upper floor collapsed partially. The incident resulted in the death of two women.

On receiving information, police and Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed a team to the spot and recovered two persons’ bodies from the debris. The deceased were identified as Shobhadevi Maurya and Zakirunnissa Shaikh.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead. The cops have further initiated a probe into the matter.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier, at least ten people were killed and several feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Aizawl district amidst incessant rain.

The incident took place approximately at 6 am in the vicinity between Melthum and Hlimen, situated on the southern periphery of Aizawl town.

Due to the mine collapse, many nearby houses were destroyed bodies of the deceased have been recovered and many people are still trapped under the debris.