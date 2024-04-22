Volkswagen Taigun GT Line, GT Plus Sport launched in India

Volkswagen Taigun has received addition version in the form of GT Line and GT Plus Sport. Even though the versions were revealed earlier, the launch was made today. The Taigun GT Line is offered in 1.0-litre engine while the Taigun GT Plus Sport is powered by a 1.5-litre engine. The company is offering complementary 4-year Service Value Package (SVP) on the GT Plus Sport trims.

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Line is offered with a 1.0-litre petrol engine and produces 115bhp of peak power and 175Nm of maximum torque. The engine is offered in 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic options. There are cosmetic differences when it comes to the variant and the GT Line. The 17 inch wheels are black while the chrome elements are replaced by black colour. The blacked out theme is offered on the front grille, headlights, roof rails, spoiler, doors, seat covers, front centre armrest and steering wheel.

On the other hand, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport is available in 1.5-litre engine tha offers produces 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. We get blacked out theme on the SUV and it is based on the top-spec Taigun GT Plus Chrome. There are contrasting red bits on different parts of the body of the SUV. In the interior we get red bits on the seats, steering wheel, armrests and doors.

Price

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Line cost Rs 14.08 lakh and Rs 15.63 lakh for MT and AT variants. On the other hand, the GT Plus Sport costs Rs 18.54 lakh and Rs 19.74 lakh for MT and DSG variants. The prices are ex-showroom, India.