Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition launched in India, Know what’s new in it

Toyota has launched a new version of the Toyota Fortuner and has named it as Leader Edition. The Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition mostly gets cosmetic upgrade on the outside and this makes it stand out against the regular variant. The Fortuner Leader Edition is available for buyers in Diesel MT as well as Diesel Automatic.

The design of the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition is bit different than the regular edition and it gets a dual-tone exterior. The SUV will offer black alloy wheels at the front while the front and rear bumper spoilers will be installed at the dealer end. When it comes to the interior, we will get dual-tone seats as well as additional equipment such as TMPS, wireless charger and auto-folding ORVMs. There are three dual-tone colour options for the buyers to choose from. It includes Super white, Platinum Pearl white and Silver Metallic. All the three colours get contrasting black bits.

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition will be offered in 4×2 configuration only. We do not get 4WD on the Leader Edition. The 2.8-litre diesel engine on-board offers 204hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque (for AT). The manual gearbox generates 420Nm. Even though Toyota has not announced prices for the SUV, we assume slightly price hike. The standard edition (4×2) costs Rs 35.93 lakh-38.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota had launched the mild-hybrid version of the Fortuner few days back. However, this version is meant for the South African market and not the Indian market. The SUV gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine tha is paired with 48V mild-hybrid system. The 48V mild-hybrid system offers additional 16hp as well as 42Nm. The total output is 201hp while the maximum torque is 500Nm. According to the company, the Fortuner MHEV is more fuel efficient by 5 percent than the regular 2.8 diesel. The Fortuner MHEV gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox as a standard. It gets 2WD and 4WD variants.