Upcoming EV Launch: What do we know about the Tata Punch EV

Tata is expected to launch the Punch EV in India in October (next month). The test mule has been spotted multiple times and we know some features that will be expected on the compact SUV. The Punch EV will be getting the new steering wheel that the Nexon EV facelift gets along with some minor design changes which will set it apart from the ICE variant.

What do we know about the Punch EV to date?

The Tata Punch EV will be based on the ALFA platform with Tata’s Gen 2 Sigma architecture. The upcoming Punch EV will be powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor that will draw power from a liquid-cooled battery. Just like the other EVs offered by the company, we get Ziptron technology. The company is expected to offer the Punch EV with two different battery sizes. The range of the EV is expected to be around 300-350 kilometers.

Tata Punch EV was recently spotted with a front charging slot at the charging station. This means that it is the first EV model by Tata to get a front charging slot.

On the interior, the Tata Punch is expected to get a steering wheel like the Nexon EV facelift. Media reports have also suggested that the Punch EV will get a bigger infotainment system which will be 10.25 inches. Tata’s new UI will be offered on the infotainment system.

Similarly, on the exterior, the Punch EV will be offered with an LED lighting setup. We do not get LED lighting setup on the ICE variant. The EV gets new alloy wheels along will four disc brakes.

