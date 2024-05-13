NBW against Anubhav Mohanty in Barsha Priyadarshini harassment matter

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking matter, an NBW against Anubhav Mohanty has been issued in Barsha Priyadarshini harassment matter on Monday. A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued in the name of Anubhav Mohanty and accomplice by the Cuttack special JMFC court has ordered the NBW.

It has been ordered to implement the NBW by May 23. The court dismissed the time petition as Anubhav could not appear in the court. Public Prosecutor Afroz Ahmed gave this information today. But, there was no response from Anubhav in this matter.

However, MP Anubhav Mohanty did not appear in the court on May 10. As a result, the charge framing could not be done. He asked the court for time through his lawyer citing personal reasons.

It is worth noting that in Purighat police station in 2020 in this regard. Allegations of mental, physical, torture, threats and other charges were filed against Anubhav and his two accomplices Sujit Dallei and Khagendra Prasad Sahu. Anubhav’s discharge petition was opposed by government lawyers.

The official Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) had stated that the necessary facts related to the allegations of Barsha Priyadarshini were proved. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.