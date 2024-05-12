7-seater SUVs that are expected to launch in India in 2024

The SUV market in India has been growing constantly and this year we might see some new 7-seater launch in the country. Even though buyers prefer a 5-seater SUV in India, the growth of 7-seater SUV in slowly taking place in the country. We have mentioned some models that are expected to launch in India this year.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

The Hyundai Alcazar Facelift will be offered with changes that are already seen on the new generation of the Creta. A split headlamp headlamp set-up is expected on the Alcazar. It is expected to be accompanied by refreshed front grille as well as bumper. At the rear the SUV is expected to get connected wraparound tail-lamps.

Speaking about the interior of the Alcazar facelift, we might get a new dashboard from the facelift Creta. This means that we get new connected-screen layout. The Alcazar like earlier variant will be available in 6 as well as 7 seater configurations. The ADAS suite that is offered on the updated Creta is likely to found in Alcazar facelift too.

Engine wise we will get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 160hp power. The other engine will be a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 116hp power. The engine and gearbox options are expected to be carried forward to the facelift variant.

Jeep Meridian Facelift

The Meridian facelift is expected to get updates at the front and rear bumper along with a new grille. It is expected to be equipped with new exterior paint schemes and refreshed alloy wheel design.

The 2024 Meridian model will probably offer Level 2 ADAS suite, a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen with new UI, and rear window blinds. Currently, the Meridian features 10.1-inch infotainment screen, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front-row seats, digital instrument panel, and a 360-degree camera. Some of these features might be carried to the updated 2024 version.

The powertrain options of Meridian facelift will be mostly unchanged. It might continue with the same 2.0-litre diesel motor coupled with a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic torque converter unit. The 4WD configuration limited to the automatic variants only.

Toyota Fortuner mild hybrid

The Toyota Fortuner mild hybrid or MHEV shares the similar tech as the Hilux MHEV and has been launched in South Africa recently.The South African version of the Fortuner looks quite similar to that of Fortuner Legender that is sold in India. The SUV gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is paired with 48V mild-hybrid system. The 48V mild-hybrid system offers additional 16hp as well as 42Nm. The total output is 201hp while the maximum torque is 500Nm. According to the company, the Fortuner MHEV is more fuel efficient by 5 percent than the regular 2.8 diesel. The Fortuner MHEV gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox as a standard. It gets 2WD and 4WD variants. The company also claims that it offers better throttle response along with smoother functions like idle start-stop feature a well as engine restart.

Along with the mild-hybrid system, the Fortuner also gets Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite along with 360-degree camera and minor interior cosmetic changes.