Toyota temporarily halts booking for the Rumion CNG in India

Toyota has temporarily halted the bookings for the CNG variant of the Toyota Rumion in India. However, the Petrol variants of the MPV and still under sale in the country. The reason behind halting the booking of the CNG variant temporarily in India is because of heavy demand. The Toyota Rumion MPV is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and is under heavy demand in urban India.

The Toyota Ertiga gets a monthly sale of 10,000 units and is the highest-selling MPV in India. While the waiting period for the Petrol variants ranges between 4-5 months, the CNG variants of the same range from 6-9 months. The Toyota Rumion is costlier by Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 as compared to the Ertiga. The demand situation for the Rumion is quite similar.

Toyota in its response had mentioned that they are halting the CNG bookings in order to avoid customer inconvenience due to longer waiting periods. The CNG Rumion is based on the base variant of the S MT (Petrol variant) and costs Rs 10.29 lakh. The CNG variant costs Rs 11.24 lakh.

Engine details

The Rumion is available in petrol as well as CNG fuel option. The Rumion is powered by 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from Maruti and generates 103hp power and 137Nm of torque. It comes with 5-speed manual or 6-speed torque torque converter automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the CNG-spec engine generates 88hp and 121.5Nm of torque. The fuel efficiency of the MPV is 20.51kmpl for the petrol variant and 26.11km/kg for the CNG variant.

Design

The overall design of the Rumion is the same as that of the Ertiga. However, some difference in the design is in the form of trapezoidal fog lamp housings, and grille like Innova Crysta. The alloy wheels are dual tone while other exterior elements are similar to Ertiga.