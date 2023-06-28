Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X unveiled in India, to launch on July 5

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph has unveiled its latest 400cc motorcycles that will be launched in India soon. Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X will be launched in India on July 5. Both motorcycles will be manufactured by Bajaj in India. The bikes are a result of the partnership between Triumph and Bajaj.

Both the Speed 400, and Scrambler 400X borrow design elements from Triumph’s bigger bikes. The Speed 400 draws its similarity from the Speed twin 900. On the other hand, the Scrambler 400X takes a design hint from Scrambler 900. The features that set aside the Scrambler 400X from Speed 400 are hand guards, split seats, dual-purpose tyres, and different exhausts.

Both the motorcycles are powered by a 398cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that features DOHC architecture. The output of the engine is 40hp at 8000rpm while the torque is 37.5Nm at 6500rpm. The engine is powered by a 6-speed gearbox. The peak figures can be achieved earlier in the rev range. The engine features cooling fins too.

The motorcycles get a perimeter frame and get 17-inch alloy wheel at the rear. However, Scrambler 400X gets a 19-inch alloy wheel at the front while the Speed 400 gets 17-inch wheel. Both the bikes get tyres from Metzeler. When it comes to suspension, both bikes get 43mm piston fork with 150mm travel at the front. On the other hand, the rear suspension is a mono-shock with preload adjustment.

Scrambler 400X gets 320mm front disc while Speed 400 gets 300mm front disc. In terms of weight, the Scrambler weighs 179kg while Speed weighs 170kg.

In terms of features, both motorcycles get all-LED lighting, ride-by-wire, USB-C charging port, semi-digital instrument cluster, gear-position indicator, assist clutch, etc. There might be the availability of heated grips on motorcycles as an optional accessory.

Safety features on both motorcycles include dual-channel ABS, immobilizer, and switchable ABS (only in scrambler).