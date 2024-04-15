Toyota launches Innova Hycross GX (O) variant in India, Gets a price tag of Rs 20.99 lakh

Toyota has launched the Innova Hycross GX (O) variant in India and the price tag for the model is Rs 20.99 lakh. It is available with a petrol engine and can be had with seven or eight seater variants. There are more features offered on the Innova Hycross GX (O) variant as compared to the Hycross petrol GX variant, which was the previous top spec variant. The deliveries of the Hycross GX (O) model are set to start today.

The Toyota Hycross GX (O) is priced higher than the other GX variant by around Rs 1 lakh. By paying extra Rs 1 lakh, the brand has added front LED fog lights, rear defogger, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, etc. On the interior, the SUV adds some important features like the automatic climate control, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless CarPlay etc. The 8 seater version of the Hycross GX (O) does not get features like the 10.1-inch touchscreen, rear sun shade, wireless Apple CarPlay. The 7-seater version of the Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) is priced Rs 14,000 higher than the 8-seater variant and costs Rs 21.13 lakh.

The Hycross GX (O) is offered in seven colour options and that include Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Super White Attitude Black Mica, and Avant Garde Bronze Metallic.

In terms of engine, the Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) variant is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine. It produces 174hp of maximum power and 205Nm of peak torque. In terms of efficiency the Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) has a fuel efficiency of 16.13 kmpl.

The Toyota Innova continues to be the most sold model offered by the company in India. Both the Innova Crysta as well as the Hycross have the most waiting period in Toyota’s portfolio. While the Toyota Innova Crysta has a waiting period of up to 1 year or 12 months, the Toyota Innova Hycross has a waiting period of more than a year.

Note: All prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom prices.